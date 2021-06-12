Missouri AG to schools and health departments: Stop enforcing mask mandates, quarantine orders

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt sent letters to public school and health officials on the recent ruling that renders COVID-19 health orders "null and void."

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Schools and health departments across Missouri are being told to stop enforcing measures meant to slow the spread of COVID-19, including mask mandates and quarantine orders.

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt sent letters Tuesday morning with details about last month’s ruling from a Cole County judge. Cole County Circuit Judge Daniel Green ruled local health orders in Missouri are illegal and should be lifted. He said the orders violate the Missouri Constitution’s separation of powers clause affecting the executive, legislative and judicial branches of government.

Green ordered all existing health orders issued by local health officials are “null and void.”

Schmitt said his letter to health departments and schools demands they “rescind and cease enforcement and publicizing of public health orders, mask mandates, quarantine orders, or other orders that were declared null and void by the recent decision.”

The state attorney general said he plans to enforce the order across the state.

“Failure to follow the court’s judgment may result in enforcement action against you to remove orders the court has determined are unconstitutional and illegal,” Schmitt wrote.

With health department orders being dropped, Schmitt also told school officials that state law doesn’t allow them to issue their own mask mandates, quarantine orders or other public health initiatives.

“Your school district should stop enforcing and publicizing any such orders immediately,” he wrote in his letter.

On Monday, the City of St. Louis Department of Health reminded residents its mask mandate is still in effect. It was voted on and put into place the day after the judge’s Nov. 23 ruling. It’s filed under Health Commissioner’s Order #5 and was adopted by the Board of Aldermen as Resolution #142.

“The City is utilizing distinct local authority, in accordance and consistent with the requirements of State statute, for the continuing implementation of its Mask Mandate,” the health department wrote in the release.

St. Louis County Council is expected to vote on a new mask mandate Tuesday night.

The agenda item from Councilwoman Lisa Clancy cites a state health department analysis that was discovered through an open-records request. It found Missouri cities that require masks to combat the coronavirus pandemic this year saw fewer infections and deaths.

Councilman Tim Fitch also filed an agenda item for Tuesday night, which cites the judge’s ruling, saying Clancy's request doesn't meet state requirements.