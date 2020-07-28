6 cities and states add Missouri to quarantine lists as COVID-19 cases surge

The locations are asking people traveling to or from Missouri to quarantine for 14 days

ST. LOUIS — One more state and two cities have added Missouri to their quarantine lists.

This week, Chicago, Washington, D.C. and Pennsylvania released new orders involving people traveling to or from Missouri, asking them to quarantine for 14 days because of the state’s rising COVID-19 numbers.

That brings the total to at least four states and two cities.

States, cities with quarantine travel advisories involving Missouri:

Chicago

Washington, D.C.

Pennsylvania

New York

New Jersey

Connecticut

Chicago’s expanded emergency quarantine travel order came out Tuesday, adding Missouri and three other states to the list, bringing the city’s total number of affected states to 22.

READ MORE: Missourians visiting Chicago ordered to quarantine for 14 days starting Friday

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has said he doesn't plan to issue a similar order for travelers statewide. On Monday, he again urged Illinois residents who visit other states for work or personal reasons – including Missouri – to take precautions, including wearing face coverings.

“If you cross the border to Iowa or Missouri, remember that they have three or four times our positivity rate,” Gov. Pritzker said. “So, even if you see someone and they’re not wearing a mask, don’t think you’re safe. Wear your mask. In fact, encourage them to wear theirs.”

Missouri's overall positivity rate is 6.71% as of July 27, compared to Illinois' overall positivity rate of 6.79%. However, those numbers drastically change when you look at the seven-day rolling average of new daily cases. Missouri's rate goes up to 13.47 % and Illinois' drops to 3.77%.

COVID-19 cases in Missouri:

COVID-19 cases in Illinois:

Washington, D.C. released its first list of high-risk states on Monday with Missouri being one of 27 states on the list. D.C. considered a state high risk if its seven-day moving average of daily new cases is 10 or more per 100,000 people. Missouri's average as of July 27 is 21.9 cases per 100,000 residents.

Anyone planning on visiting the nation’s capital for a non-essential trip or vacation will be required to self-quarantine for 14 days after arriving in D.C. Anyone who’s there for “essential travel” or business purposes is asked to self-monitor for symptoms for two weeks.

D.C.’s list is in effect through at least Aug. 10.

On Friday, Pennsylvania added Missouri to its list, which is different from the other cities and states. Pennsylvania’s order asks its residents to quarantine at home for two weeks after visiting Missouri and 19 other states.

Missouri and 30 other states already were on the quarantine lists for New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. The joint travel advisory includes states where the seven-day rolling average of positive tests is more than 10% or if the number of positive cases exceeds 10 per 100,000 residents.