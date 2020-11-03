PHELPS COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri University of Science and Technology has canceled all university-sponsored events associated with its St. Pat's Celebration and the Teaching and Learning Technology Conference because of concerns over coronavirus.

Phelps Health reported Wednesday that a patient is being isolated for COVID-19 testing, the university said in a press release.

“Although there are no confirmed cases of the coronavirus on campus or in the Rolla area, we cannot take the risk of exposing thousands of people at events that attract visitors from all over the state – even from around the nation,” said Dr. Mo Dehghani, Missouri S&T chancellor. “Therefore, we are canceling the events.”

The university is also evaluating moving classes online and restricting travel in light of the rapid changes with COVID-19, the release said.

