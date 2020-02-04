ST. LOUIS — The City of St. Louis announced several new actions to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and address economic hardship, including free parking meters.

The new actions include:

Parking meters will be free, and no tickets will be written through April 22

Penalties will be frozen through May 15

All hearings for parking ticket adjudication will be rescheduled

Treasurer Tishaura O. Jones will broadcast on Facebook Live every Tuesday and Thursday at 12:30 p.m. to provide information on financial resources and more at Facebook.com/STLTreasurer

OFE pandemic programming will be presented on Facebook Live to help guide St. Louisans navigate difficult financial circumstances at Facebook.com/STLTreasurer and Facebook.com/STLOfficeofFinancialEmpowerment

All in-person Office of Financial Empowerment events through April are postponed, including College Kids events. Several pandemic resources are available online at www.stlofe.org

All departments have implemented skeleton crew and work-from-home plans. Offices and garages are being thoroughly cleaned with numerous precautions to protect the health of St. Louisans.

Jones said these actions are being put in place in response to the region’s stay-at-home order and national social distancing guidelines.

“I had a long career in public health before I ran for public office and I believe suspending this activity contributes to flattening the curve and preventing the spread of the coronavirus," she said in a press release. "We are in uncertain times and the last thing people should be concerned about right now is feeding a meter or paying a parking ticket."

More Coronavirus Coverage