Here's how Missouri is monitoring for the omicron variant

There have been no cases of the omicron variant identified in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Although there have been no cases of the new COVID-19 variant omicron in Missouri or in the rest of the U.S., local health officials are continuing to monitor for it.

Last week, the World Health Organization classified omicron as a “variant of concern.” The variant was first discovered in South Africa and has been confirmed in several European countries, Canada, China and Israel.

Missouri state and local health officials said Tuesday they are monitoring lab and environmental results to identify any circulating variant in the community. In Missouri, the delta variant accounts for more than 99% of the COVID-19 variants.

To hep with monitoring statewide, Missouri health care providers have been submitting specimens from eligible patients to the Missouri State Public Health Laboratory as part of the state’s variant surveillance program.

Another way health officials are checking for omicron is by testing wastewater.

Researchers at Mizzou have been partnering with the state health department and natural resources department for the last 18 months on the Coronavirus Sewershed Surveillance Project. They test samples from community wastewater facilities for the presence of the virus that causes COVID-19.

In February, the team was one of the first in the country to begin conducting sequence monitoring of wastewater samples, according to a news release. This allows researchers to identity if a variant is present.

Researchers said the project can provide early detection of an upcoming COVID-19 outbreak or emerging variants. The omicron variant has not been detected in wastewater samples at this time.