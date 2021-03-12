Omicron variant detected in Missouri

The omicron variant was detected in a positive case of COVID-19 in a St. Louis City resident who had recently traveled. The results need to be confirmed by the CDC.

ST. LOUIS — The omicron variant of COVID-19 was detected in Missouri for the first time, health officials announced Friday.

The Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services was notified of a presumed positive case of omicron variant COVID-19 in a St. Louis City resident who has recently traveled in the United States.

The sample results are awaiting confirmation by the CDC.

The omicron variant is classified by the World Health Organization as a “variant of concern” as scientists work to determine how it may compare with the predominant delta variant in terms of transmissibility and severity.

Scientists also are studying the degree to which existing vaccines and therapies protect against omicron.

“Although there is much we still need to learn about this new variant, we do know the best tool currently available to protect ourselves from COVID-19 is personal prevention. I urge Missourians to seek information on the Omicron variant from DHSS and trusted medical sources opposed to social media,” said Donald Kauerauf, DHSS Director in a news release. “We also encourage Missourians to remain vigilant in protecting themselves and staying informed this holiday season as this new variant is investigated further.”

Officials are urging eligible people to become fully vaccinated, including booster shots.

“The Delta variant is still the predominant variant present in Missouri, currently representing well over 99 percent of the cases. Citizens are urged to complete their vaccination series for COVID-19 and get their booster,” said Kauerauf.