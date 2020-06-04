ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The Riverview Gardens School District has canceled all meal and assignment distributions effective immediately.

School spokesperson Anthony Kiekow made the announcement in a Sunday evening statement. Kiekow didn't elaborate on the decision other than to say that "recent developments have made the risk associated with continuing our distribution events too great."

The school will continue to share assignments and other basic needs to families online.

Also on Sunday, the Ferguson-Florissant School District suspended delivery service through April 10 after announcing one of its bus drivers who helped deliver the meals died from COVID-19.

Another Ferguson-Florissant bus driver died after a "prolonged illness unrelated to the coronavirus" but had coronavirus symptoms before dying, the district said.

Read the full statement from Riverview Gardens School District below:

"Good Evening,

"Effective immediately, the Riverview Gardens School District student meal and assignment packet distribution events have been cancelled.

"As a district, we remain committed to serving the needs of the entire family; however, recent developments have made the risk associated with continuing our distribution events too great. The safety of our community is our top priority.

"RGSD will continue to serve its families by sharing basic needs and assignment information through RGSD communication channels."

