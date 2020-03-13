EUREKA, Mo. — As multiple states throughout the country are shutting down school districts here in Missouri are taking steps to get students ready to return from spring break March 23rd.

The number one priority at Eureka Elementary is keeping things clean.

As COVID 19 concerns continue these crews are trying to create a safe environment for students to come back to after spring break.

"We're over disinfecting at this time that we wouldn't normally do so we've stepped up our game on disinfecting. We bought some of those electrostatic sprayers to help us save time," said Janitor Joe Trimberter.

As cleaning crews strap up sanitizing the whole Rockwood school district administrators are working behind the scenes setting up plans to figure out what to do if classes are canceled.

"Well at this point really no St. Louis County school knows what's going to happen because this is new territory for us all," explained Rockwood School District Director of Communications Alex Fees.

Fees says the best thing schools can do now is prepare like his district will be doing through next week.

"We don't have any plans to close schools, we haven't been notified of any plans to close schools so we are operating as if we are going to continue school after spring break unless we hear otherwise from officials at the state, the CDC or the St. Louis County Department of public health," said Fees.

Joe Trimberter has been cleaning classrooms for 17 years but says he's never seen preparation like this.

"Not this bad no, with H1N1 we had to do a lot of this stuff too, but every year the flu is a problem so we always step up our game during flu season anyway," said Trimberter.

