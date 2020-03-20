CHICAGO — Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker is expected to announce a statewide shelter-in-place order to help stop the spread of the coronavirus, according to a report from NBC 5 in Chicago.

NBC 5 is reporting that the order is expected to begin on Saturday and remains unclear on how long it could last.

On Friday, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo issued an executive order mandating that all workers in non-essential businesses across the state are required to stay home. On Thursday, California Governor Gavin Newsom ordered residents there to stay at home and restricted non-essential movements.

