'We will see an end to this' | SLU Hospital reports no COVID-19 patients on ventilators

From a peak of 10 patients on ventilators, the hospital hit the milestone more than a year after first coronavirus case in the state

ST. LOUIS — Saint Louis University Hospital said for the first time since the middle of 2020, there are no COVID-19 patients on ventilators.

The use of ventilators takes a lot of manpower and hospital resources. Delores Griffin, the director of respiratory care at SLU Hospital, said for each patient on a ventilator the hospital must put the patient in an isolation room that uses special air filters, and staff members have to use more PPE. The last time the hospital had no patients on ventilators was June 28, 2020.

Having no patients on ventilators means the frontline workers can focus more of their energy on helping the next patient who must go on a ventilator.

“Maybe that means we can spend a little bit more time with the next patient to try and get them off the ventilator,” said Griffin. “That’s one of our jobs that is really important because the longer you stay on a ventilator, the more possibility exists that you have complications.”

At the peak of the pandemic, SLU had 10 patients on ventilators. Griffin said it is encouraging that they were able to achieve this milestone, but she worries that improving numbers and warmer weather could cause people to let down their guard.

“Everyone’s not vaccinated,” she said, “so until that happens, we really hope that we can keep these numbers low.”

Griffin knows her team is a big reason the hospital can say they have no COVID-19 patients on ventilators.

“I want to give them a huge shout out because they’re in the frontline, really providing that care that those patients need and trying to get them off the ventilator.”