Some cities oppose St. Louis County mask mandate, others seek clarification

Eureka's mayor said the city won't enforce it, while Chesterfield leaders say they can't after a legal determination last year

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The reinstatement of a mask mandate in St. Louis County has generated opposition in some towns. In others, there is misunderstanding.

In Eureka, Mayor Sean Flower says city officials will not be enforcing the county-imposed mask mandate.

Flower said, “It’s not a city ordinance. It’s nothing we enforce, so our police aren’t involved with it — our city hall, all that. We’re at a point now where we don’t see the justification for what’s going on. We don’t think it makes sense. The process doesn’t make sense, and it’s not something we’re going to enforce.”

Chesterfield has also made a statement about the St. Louis County mask mandate. It’s on the city website, titled “Special Alert,” “Response to St. Louis County Mask Mandate.”

Mayor Bob Nation said a legal determination was made last year that says no law enforcement agency can enforce a county health department order. Therefore, Chesterfield Police will not unilaterally enforce the mask mandate.

Nation appeared at an interview request with city council member Mary Ann Mastorakos, Monday afternoon.

“On the other hand,” said Nation, “if businesses choose to employ precautions and they want to require certain things of their constituents, their patrons, and they’re having trouble getting compliance, they can call law enforcement, and our police officers will respond.”

Row House fitness studio is one of many Chesterfield businesses re-adjusting to a mask mandate.