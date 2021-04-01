How St. Louis County officials, restaurant owners worked to develop indoor dining rules

One restaurant owner said the restaurant advisory panel was a constructive and collaborative process

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Restaurants in St. Louis County can resume indoor dining Monday, with restrictions. Those include seating at 25% of capacity and recording patrons’ contact information for possible contact tracing.

County Executive Dr. Sam Page has referenced a county restaurant advisory panel that has played a role in this process.

Tim Karagiannis, the owner of Spiro’s in Chesterfield and St. Charles, was part of that panel.

“I did reach out to the health department before I was asked,” said Karagiannis. “I did send a couple emails, so I believe that’s partly why it opened the conversation. But it wasn’t in a negative tone.”

Here are the conditions restaurants in St. Louis County can resume indoor dining, Monday, Jan. 4:

Restaurants can resume indoor dining with 25-percent of fire code capacity, or the total number of diners sitting at tables six feet apart, whichever number is lower.

Restaurants must provide employees with proper personal protective equipment, including masks, along with instructions on how to avoid cross-contamination.

Bars and restaurants will be required to close at 10 p.m.

Some bars will need to install physical barriers, like plastic or Plexiglas.

Restaurants and bars must make provisions for contact tracing.

Karagiannis said he found county health officials receptive to what restaurant owners had to say.

“Oh yes,” he said, “they took our questions, and then they answered them. And they also listened to our advice, and we listened to them. We went back and forth and made sure we accomplished what we needed to accomplish.”

Karagiannis said the process was constructive and collaborative.

“Well in this panel we didn’t have a lot of push-back,” said Karagiannis. “This was more a matter of – what can we do to open these restaurants safely.”