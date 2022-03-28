Visitor restrictions lifted for non-COVID patients at SSM health

ST. LOUIS — As the number of COVID-19 patients decreases in St. Louis-area hospitals, one system is loosening visitor restrictions again.
Starting Monday, SSM locations will no longer restrict the number of visitors for COVID-negative patients. COVID-positive patients will remain under a strict, no visitor policy.
Although there will be no restriction on the number of visitors allowed per patient, the masking policies at SSM have not changed. All visitors 2 and older will still be required to wear a mask.
Visiting hours at all locations are from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day, with different rules for outpatient surgical cases and emergency department guests.
SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital also has different visitor policies. For more information, click here.
The data from the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force for March 28 is as follows:
- New hospital admissions (data lagged two days) decreased – from 23 Sunday to 18 Monday.
- The seven-day moving average of hospital admissions (data lagged two days) remained the same at 20 Sunday and Monday.
- The seven-day moving average of hospitalizations decreased – from 95 Sunday to 92 Monday.
- Inpatient confirmed COVID-positive hospitalizations decreased – from 85 Sunday to 82 Monday. The lowest since March 23, 2020.
- Inpatient suspected COVID-positive hospitalizations increased - from 11 Sunday to 18 Monday.
- The number of confirmed COVID-positive patients in the ICU decreased – from 17 Sunday 13 Monday.
- The number of confirmed COVID-positive patients on ventilators decreased – from 10 Sunday to 8 Monday.
- 3 COVID deaths were reported Sunday.
- The seven-day moving average of COVID deaths remained the same at 2 Sunday and Monday.
- Across the system hospitals, 60 patients were discharged over the past four days bringing the cumulative number of COVID-19 patients discharged to 42,008.
- Of the 82 hospitalized COVID patients in the four reporting Task Force hospital systems Monday – 33 are fully vaccinated. That’s 40% of the patient population.
- There are 3 COVID-positive children who are 0-11 years of age in Task Force hospitals.
- There is 1 COVID-positive child who is 12-18 years of age in Task Force hospitals.
- There are 0 COVID-positive children who are 0-11 years of age and in the ICU.
- There are 0 COVID-positive children who are 12-18 years of age and in the ICU.
- Monday’s staffed bed hospital capacity is at 84% on average across our task force hospitals. The ICUs are at 66% of their total staffed bed capacity.