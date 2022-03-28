Visitor restrictions lifted for non-COVID patients at SSM health

Starting Monday, SSM locations will no longer restrict the number of visitors for COVID-negative patients.

ST. LOUIS — As the number of COVID-19 patients decreases in St. Louis-area hospitals, one system is loosening visitor restrictions again.

Starting Monday, SSM locations will no longer restrict the number of visitors for COVID-negative patients. COVID-positive patients will remain under a strict, no visitor policy.

Although there will be no restriction on the number of visitors allowed per patient, the masking policies at SSM have not changed. All visitors 2 and older will still be required to wear a mask.

Visiting hours at all locations are from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day, with different rules for outpatient surgical cases and emergency department guests.

SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital also has different visitor policies. For more information, click here.

