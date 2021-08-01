St. Louis pandemic task force briefing

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force is holding its Friday briefing.
The following data are the combined figures from the four major health systems (BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health, St. Luke’s Hospital) that are part of the task force, for Jan. 8.
- New hospital admissions (data lagged two days) increased from 86 yesterday to 97 today.
- The seven-day moving average of hospital admissions (data lagged two days) decreased – from 100 yesterday to 98 today.
- The seven-day moving average of hospitalizations increased - from 795 yesterday to 796 today.
- Inpatient confirmed COVID positive hospitalizations decreased – from 777 yesterday to 767 today.
- Inpatient suspected COVID positive hospitalizations increased – from 53 yesterday to 66 today.
- The number of confirmed COVID positive patients in the ICUs increased – from 151 yesterday to 155 today.
- The number of confirmed COVID positive patients on ventilators increased – from 97 yesterday to 98 today.
- The number of COVID deaths decreased – from 24 yesterday to 16 today.
- The seven-day moving average of COVID deaths increased – from 19 yesterday to 20 today.
- Across the system hospitals, 126 COVID-19 patients were discharged to home yesterday, bringing the cumulative number of COVID-19 patients discharged to 15,456.
- Today, staffed bed hospital capacity is at 85%, an average across our task force hospitals. The ICU’s are at 88% of their total staffed bed capacity.