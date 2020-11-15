COVID-19 cases continue to increase in Missouri, hospitalization numbers in the St. Louis area remain high

Seven-day moving averages hit record highs for hospital admissions and average of hospitalizations, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force reported record numbers for COVID-19 in the St. Louis area again.

Seven-day moving averages hit record highs for hospital admissions and average of hospitalizations, according to the task force.

The following data are the combined figures from the four major health systems (BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health, St. Luke’s Hospital) that are part of the task force, for Nov. 15.

New hospital admissions (data lagged two days) decreased – from 114 yesterday to 96 today.

The seven-day moving average of hospital admissions (data lagged two days) increased from 107 yesterday to 108 today, a new seven-day moving average record.

The seven-day moving average of hospitalizations increased – from 653 yesterday to 677 today, a new seven-day moving average record.

Inpatient confirmed COVID positive hospitalizations increased – from 710 yesterday to 718 today.

Inpatient suspected COVID positive hospitalizations increased – from 112 yesterday to 119 today.

The number of confirmed COVID positive patients in the ICUs increased – from 147 yesterday to 155 today.

The number of confirmed COVID positive patients on ventilators increased – from 81 yesterday to 84 today.

Across the system hospitals, 88 COVID-19 patients were discharged yesterday, bringing the cumulative number of COVID-19 patients discharged to 9,040.

As for the State of Missouri, the number of COVID-19 cases continues to steadily increase.

The state reported 3,729 new virus cases Sunday for a total of 239,451 cases.

The number of people hospitalized with the virus dipped Sunday to 2,447 from the previous day’s record of 2,523, but hospitalizations have doubled in the past month and capacity is strained in parts of the state.

Local health officials have urged Gov. Mike Parson to impose tougher restrictions to limit the spread of the virus.

On Friday, the task force called for a statewide mask mandate and a "safer at home" policy which would call on state residents to remain home unless they are going to work, school or other "essential" activities.