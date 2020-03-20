ST. LOUIS — We're all adjusting to a new normal, one away from crowds and events.

The coronavirus has sidelined a lot of musical acts, some of whom are now turning to the Internet to reach fans.

The open light is still on at Atomic Cowboy in the Grove, but at midnight, everyone goes dark. Restaurants are no longer allowed dine-in customers, and music venues still hang posters for performances that will never happen.

But in this digital age, the show must go on.

Major music artists like country star Keith Urban are streaming their shows. You can catch Keith in your kitchen.

“This is great. I was like, ‘They should have more of this,’” said Mandy Sullivan, the organizer of 314 Music Series.

Sullivan was inspired when she streamed a Celtic concert online for St. Patrick's Day.

With everything and everyone moving online, she joined us on the internet to talk about her new project.

“Since obviously we can't have groups larger than 10, it dawned on me that this is a great thing for people to look forward to and also to support and give back to them,” she said.

She's taking information from local bands who might be interested in streaming their shows and putting a lineup online for anyone who wants to find all the offerings in one place.

“For someone like me who lives alone with two cats, you're like, you don't have much to do,” she said. “You're just sitting at home watching TV. But this gives a way to interact with other people and see something live and enjoyable.

Although it hasn’t been going long, Sullivan said she’s getting a pretty good crowd. She said seven acts signed up in just a matter of hours.

Once she gets a better idea of the size of the operating, she’ll be putting a schedule together, taking donations for the acts and maybe helping people find new favorites.

“Hopefully, when we get through this, they will have a bigger larger fan base,” she said.

Right now, you can lounge in bed with John Legend, with your favorite St. Louis act coming soon to a pillow near you.

If you're a local band who wants to join the project, click here to sign up. And if you want to find out more about the upcoming shows, you can find the 314 Music Series on Facebook.

