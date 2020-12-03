ST. LOUIS — City leaders are updating the public on its efforts to fight the spread of the coronavirus, COVID-19 during a press conference in the mayor's office.
In attendance at the press conference:
- Mayor Lyda Krewson
- Presiding Judge Rex Burlison
- Health Department Director Dr. Fredrick Echols
- Public Safety Director Judge Jimmie Edwards
- St. Louis Metropolitan Police Chief John Hayden
- St. Louis Fire Chief Dennis Jenkerson
- Commissioner Gary Christmann
Wednesday, Krewson started taking steps to ensure city residents will have access to water. She ordered the water department to stop all water shut-offs until at least May 15.
"Access to water is essential for cleaning, personal hygiene & washing your hands," Krewson wrote on Twitter.
Coronavirus coverage
- Coronavirus live updates: NHL pauses season
- List of things closed in St. Louis area due to coronavirus concerns
- Kansas City bans all public events with more than 1K people
- How to talk to your kids about the coronavirus
- Dow plummets again as sell-off over the coronavirus deepens