ST. LOUIS — City leaders are updating the public on its efforts to fight the spread of the coronavirus, COVID-19 during a press conference in the mayor's office.

In attendance at the press conference:

Mayor Lyda Krewson

Presiding Judge Rex Burlison

Health Department Director Dr. Fredrick Echols

Public Safety Director Judge Jimmie Edwards

St. Louis Metropolitan Police Chief John Hayden

St. Louis Fire Chief Dennis Jenkerson

Commissioner Gary Christmann

Wednesday, Krewson started taking steps to ensure city residents will have access to water. She ordered the water department to stop all water shut-offs until at least May 15.

"Access to water is essential for cleaning, personal hygiene & washing your hands," Krewson wrote on Twitter.

