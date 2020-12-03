ST. LOUIS — City leaders are updating the public on its efforts to fight the spread of the coronavirus, COVID-19 during a press conference in the mayor's office.

In attendance at the press conference:

  • Mayor Lyda Krewson
  • Presiding Judge Rex Burlison
  • Health Department Director Dr. Fredrick Echols
  • Public Safety Director Judge Jimmie Edwards 
  • St. Louis Metropolitan Police Chief John Hayden
  • St. Louis Fire Chief Dennis Jenkerson
  • Commissioner Gary Christmann

Wednesday, Krewson started taking steps to ensure city residents will have access to water. She ordered the water department to stop all water shut-offs until at least May 15.

"Access to water is essential for cleaning, personal hygiene & washing your hands," Krewson wrote on Twitter.

Coronavirus coverage