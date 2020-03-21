ST. LOUIS — The City Museum will continue to entertain and amaze, just through your phone or computer screen, rather than visiting in person.

It is launching "City Museum on Air," which is a virtual program of art classes, virtual tours, behind the scenes videos of the museum and more.

This is all in an effort to keep City Museum lovers entertained, as the St. Louis staple was forced to close its doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

These virtual programs will be broadcast on The City Museum's Facebook page Monday through Friday.

"Whether you're homeschooling your little ones or looking for something to do yourself, we hope you'll tune in," the museum said on its website.

Those interested in "City Museum on Air" are encouraged to send their requests and ideas for the program to MPR@CityMuseum.org

RELATED STORIES:

RELATED: City of St. Louis, St. Louis County to issue stay-at-home orders

RELATED: Kids hold signs outside Siteman Cancer Center, 'Cancer sucks, so does COVID-19... Keep fighting!'

RELATED: Colts' Pierre Desir donates 20,000 meals to St. Louis Area Foodbank