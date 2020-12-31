Task force reports fewer than 800 COVID-19 hospitalizations for first time since Nov. 15

Data provided by the task force Thursday showed decreases in most of the numbers they track including hospitalizations, which decreased from 830 to 796

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force on Thursday reported fewer than 800 COVID-19 hospitalizations for the first time since Nov. 15.

Data provided by the task force Thursday showed decreases in most of the numbers they track including hospitalizations, which decreased from 830 to 796.

Although the number of COVID-19 patients hit its lowest number in more than a month, task force hospitals remain more than 80% full. ICUs are 89% full, the task force said.

In his last briefing of the year on Wednesday, Dr. Alex Garza said suspected and confirmed COVID-19 patients made up 18.4% of the task force hospitals' total occupied beds and about 26.5% of total ICU beds. He said both numbers have improved over the last week but remain much too high.

The following data are the combined figures from the four major health systems (BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health, St. Luke’s Hospital) that are part of the task force, for December 31.