St. Louis pandemic task force holding briefing on COVID-19 in area hospitals

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force is holding its Friday afternoon briefing on COVID-19 conditions in the St. Louis area.

On Friday, the task force said ICUs in the area are at 90% of their total staffed bed capacity, and total hospital capacity was at 82%.

In the most recent briefing, Dr. Alex Garza — the incident commander of the task force — said the region may start seeing the effects of Thanksgiving travel and gatherings now that two weeks have passed.

Dr. Garza also reiterated his advice to cancel high-risk holiday activities.

"In fact, there's so much virus in the community right now that most of our usual holiday traditions are going to expose you and the people around you to the virus. Traveling, shopping in crowded stores, going to parties, gathering with people from multiple households will without a doubt put you in harm's way and continue to drive this deadly pandemic," Dr. Garza said on Wednesday.

The following data are the combined figures from the four major health systems (BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health, St. Luke’s Hospital) that are part of the task force, for December 11.

New hospital admissions (data lagged two days) increased from 110 yesterday to 134 today .

The seven-day moving average of hospital admissions (data lagged two days) increased – from 116 yesterday to 119 today.

The seven-day moving average of hospitalizations decreased from 888 yesterday to 887 today.

Inpatient confirmed COVID positive hospitalizations decreased – from 898 yesterday to 889 today .

Inpatient suspected COVID positive hospitalizations decreased – from 93 yesterday to 77 today.

The number of confirmed COVID positive patients in the ICUs increased – from 192 yesterday to 197 today.

The number of confirmed COVID positive patients on ventilators remained the same at 123 today.

The number of COVID deaths decreased – from 24 yesterday to 20 today.

The seven-day moving average of COVID deaths decreased – from 22 yesterday to 21 today.

Across the system hospitals, 146 COVID-19 patients were discharged to home yesterday, bringing the cumulative number of COVID-19 patients discharged to 12,252.

Today, staffed bed hospital capacity is at 82%, an average across our task force hospitals. The ICU’s are at 90% of their total staffed bed capacity.

In Missouri, the health department reported 338,604 cases and 4,481 deaths as of Friday, a single-day increase of 3,900 cases and 31 deaths.

The state also reported 22,893 new PCR tests in the last 24 hours, bringing the state's total to 3,292,575.