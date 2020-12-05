Masks, barriers and handwashing | St. Louis releases specifics on phase 1 of reopening plan

Bars, restaurants, hair salons and retail stores can all reopen if they follow specific guidelines

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Department of Health released more information about the first phase of the city's reopening plan Monday night.

In it, the health department said gyms, casinos and attractions like the Saint Louis Zoo and Saint Louis Science Center will remain closed, while businesses that are allowed to reopen will need to follow rules that include requiring all employees to wear masks.

Phase one will allow restaurants in the city to open dining rooms as long as tables are 6 feet apart, and retail shops will be allowed to reopen provided social distancing and disinfecting protocols are followed.

Personal services like hair and nail salons and tattoo parlors will also be allowed to open, but employees must wear masks and wash hands between customers.

The plan breaks facilities and businesses allowed to reopen into 10 groups:

Offices

Hotels and commercial lodging

Manufacturing

Retail stores and malls

Restaurants and bars

Personal services

Transportation

Churches

Childcare facilities

Parks, playgrounds and pools

The plan provides specific guidance for each type of business allowed to reopen.

Offices, for example, should keep employees working from home if at all possible. If employees need to come to an office building for work, the guidance says they should be required to wear a mask and be screened for symptoms every day. Employers should also arrange for frequent disinfecting, arrange for social distancing in the workplace and install protective barriers between employees where possible.

Five other groups will remain closed in phase one. Those groups are:

Ballrooms, banquet rooms and meeting rooms

Gyms and fitness centers

Casinos

Sports stadiums

Cultural institutions/destinations and attractions/large venues

The plan says schools should follow guidelines from their local jurisdiction as well as from the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education and CDC.

General guidance for all businesses is as follows:

Social Distancing

Maintain six (6) feet of distance between employees and consumers Consider installing physical barriers between customers and employees Consider using tape or other means to increase compliance with social distancing recommendations Educate employees on all procedures related to social distancing requirements Post signage regarding face coverings, hygiene, and social distancing for employees and customers Consider providing separate operating hours for vulnerable populations and highrisk individuals to allow for maximum social distancing Consider other techniques to increase social distancing such as staggered shifts, etc. Encourage telework where feasible

Retail establishments must comply with the State of Missouri’s order regarding capacity restrictions

Personal Protective Equipment - Facemasks; Gloves

Provide face masks, or supplies to make face masks, to all employees and volunteers working in the business

Require employees or volunteers to wear face masks at work, unless an employee or volunteer is working alone in an enclosed area or is working outside and maintaining social distancing

Gloves should be worn where appropriate

Handwashing

Provide breaks for employees for hand washing or sanitizing opportunities throughout the day

Make hand sanitizer available at building openings for the public

Disinfection

Perform proper cleaning per CDC guidelines

Provide material and education regarding proper cleaning procedures

Require employees to routinely disinfect all high touch surfaces including any areas frequently touched by customers or employees

Employee Screening

Establish daily protocols to evaluate employee health

Allow employees to quarantine

See Exhibit A for a sample Screening Form

Click the links below for the full guidance for the different businesses:

Churches

Follow General Guidance for Businesses

Follow Centers for Disease and Prevention (CDC) Guidelines

Childcare facilities

Follow General Guidance for Businesses

Follow CDC Guidance

Parks, playgrounds and pools