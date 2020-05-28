No decreases in 2 key COVID-19 trends tracked by St. Louis leaders

St. Louis area leaders are keeping a close eye on the numbers involving new hospital admissions

ST. LOUIS — There were no decreases Thursday in two of the key COVID-19 data trends St. Louis area leaders are keeping an eye on: new hospital admissions and the seven-day moving average of new hospital admissions.

Numbers released Thursday by the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force indicated there were 25 new coronavirus patients admitted to area hospitals on Tuesday (the data is lagged by two days to make sure all patients are accounted for). That’s the most new patients reported since last Friday.

The seven-day moving average of new patients stayed at 21.

Both of these numbers are being closely watched by St. Louis area leaders as they develop plans to continue reopening the economy.

The graph below shows the both the daily (white bars) and seven-day average (blue line) of new coronavirus patients who checked in to task force hospitals.

In all Thursday, there were 398 COVID-19 patients in St. Louis area task force hospitals. That number has been fluctuating between 395 and 430 patients over the last week.

The seven-day moving average of hospitalizations decreased from 415 patients to 408.

The graph below shows both the daily (white bars) and seven-day average (blue line) of total COVID-19 patients who are being treated at task force hospitals.

The full breakdown of data trends from the task force is below.

New hospital admissions: 25, up from 18

Seven-day moving average of new hospital admissions: stayed the same at 21

Hospitalizations: 398, up from 395

Seven-day moving average of hospitalizations:408, down from 415

Patients in the ICU: 87, down from 91

Patients on ventilators: 57, down from 63

Over the last 24 hours, 44 COVID-19 patients were released from task force hospitals, bringing the total to 2,201 COVID-19 patients sent home to recover since the first case was reported in the area.