ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Two more people have died from COVID-19 in St. Louis County and more than 70 new cases have been confirmed.

The county updated its numbers the morning of April 8. The total death count is up to 26 and there are 1,280 cases in the county. Seventy-one new cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours.

Schnucks in Ladue also announced one of its employees tested positive for the virus.

Below is the information provided by the county on the specifics of the deaths due to COVID-19.

female, 50-59 years of age, with underlying medical conditions

female, 80-89 years of age, with underlying medical conditions

female, 60-69 years of age, with underlying medical conditions

male, 80-89 years of age, with underlying medical conditions

male, 50-59 years of age, underlying medical conditions, if any, are unknown at this time

male, 80-89 years of age, underlying medical conditions, if any, are unknown at this time

female, 80-89 years of age with underlying medical conditions

male, 60-69 years old, chronic underlying medical conditions

female, 70-79 years old, chronic underlying medical conditions

male, 60-69 years old, chronic underlying medical conditions

male, 70-79 years old, chronic underlying medical conditions

male, 90-99 years of age, with underlying medical conditions

female, 90-99 years of age, with underlying medical conditions

male, 80-89 years of age, with underlying medical conditions

female, 80-89 years of age, with underlying medical conditions

male, 80-89 years of age, with underlying medical conditions

male, 80-89 years of age, with underlying medical conditions

male, 70-79 years of age, with underlying medical conditions

female, 50-59 years of age, underlying medical conditions, if any, are unknown at this time

male, 60-69 years of age, with underlying medical conditions

male, 90-99 years of age, with underlying medical conditions

male, 50-59 years of age, with underlying medical conditions

male, 80-89 years of age, underlying medical conditions, if any, are unknown at this time

male, 90-99 years of age, underlying medical conditions, if any, are unknown at this time

male, 80-89 years of age, with underlying medical conditions

male, 60-69 years of age, with underlying medical conditions

