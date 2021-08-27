St. Louis County Council votes in support of mask mandate

The vote showed support of requiring masks in the county

CLAYTON, Mo. — St. Louis County County voted Friday to express support for the mask mandate. However, the vote was symbolic in nature and does nothing to enforce the public health order that has been in political and legal limbo for weeks.

The mask mandate was first issued by County Executive Sam Page in July. It was struck down by the county council, then a lawsuit from Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt.

A judge blocked enforcement of the mandate last week when Schmitt and Page remained divided.

Councilwoman Rita Heard Days, 1st District, Shalonda Webb, 4th District, Lisa Clancy, 5th District, and Kelli Dunaway, 2nd District, voted to show support of the measure.

Councilmen Ernie Trakas, Tim Fitch and Mark Harder abstained from supporting the resolution.

Page said “the resolution expresses our support for the public health order of a mask mandate.”

During the special meeting, Page repeatedly said he "supports the wearing of masks” and today’s vote on the resolution was necessary“ for “the council to show its position on a mask mandate.”

However, Councilman Mark Harder said council members have already done that in recent meetings and called today’s special meeting “political theatre.”

Council Chairwoman Days issued a statement following the vote. It read, in part: "As Councilwoman Webb and I have always said, we were never opposed to a mask order, we believed that a more comprehensive approach was needed to fight this evil plague other than a singular action. This is particularly true for the 1st and 4th districts who populations have borne the brunt of this disease."

In her statement she also thanked Page for "agreeing to work collaboratively with us to attack COVID with a united front."

And, she addressed those who voted against the measure, stating: "I also want to acknowledge those on the Council who, regardless of their party affiliation, worked in a bipartisan fashion to protect the interest of all Countians. In the end, I want to say to everyone, we heard you, we share your concerns and values and we all want what will help keep us safe and protect us from this plague. Today, we believe that we have made considerable progress toward that goal."