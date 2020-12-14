St. Louis County expected to extend 'Safer at Home' order

St. Louis County Executive Sam Page's spokesperson said the county expects to extend the order for two weeks due to the numbers being too high

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Tighter COVID-19 restrictions in St. Louis County are likely to continue.

St. Louis County Executive Sam Page will hold a briefing Monday morning where he's expected to make the announcement of extending the current 'Safer at Home' order.

The order first went into effect on Nov. 17. Under the order, county residents are asked to stay at home and only go out for essential business and necessities. Essential reasons to leave the house include going to get food or groceries, going to work, getting medical care, going to places of worship and visiting others in their social bubbles.

Indoor dining is also banned under the order. Restaurants and bars can still offer patio seating, curbside and takeout.

Businesses are limited to 25% capacity - before 50% was allowed.

“We anticipate extending the restrictions for two weeks. The numbers are too high,” Page’s spokesperson, Doug Moore said Sunday night.

5 On Your Side will livestream the briefing at 8:30 a.m.

It's not clear if any new restrictions will go into effect.

This story will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.