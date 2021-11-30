St. Louis County mask mandate heads to court

Due to a recent ruling by a Missouri judge, the legality of the county’s mask ordinance is being questioned again

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Are you required to wear a mask in St. Louis County or not?

The issue is headed to court Tuesday at 10 a.m. and will be discussed at Tuesday night’s County Council meeting.

Last week, a judge in Cole County ruled all existing local health orders in Missouri and orders related to COVID-19 that are issued by unelected officials like a health director are illegal and violate Missouri's constitution.

But, according to St. Louis County Executive Sam Page, the county’s mask ordinance is still in place because the lawsuit the judge ruled on did not have St. Louis County listed as a plaintiff in the suit.

Tuesday, the county's lawyers are set to meet with Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt in court to sort it all out.

The mask debate will also be on the floor of the St. Louis County Council agenda Tuesday. Several items have been added to the agenda related to the mask mandate.

District 3 Councilman Tim Fitch is pushing for a vote to allow the council to refer to the attorney general for legal advice on how the county needs to handle future health orders.

District 5 Councilwoman Lisa Clancy is pushing for the council to discuss the Cole County ruling and consider issuing a new masking order.

The County Council meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Page has said he plans to call for a vote on a new mask mandate during the meeting.