Judge blocks St. Louis County from enforcing mask mandate

The preliminary injunction continues to block the mask mandate from being enforced, but the issue as a whole is still in limbo

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A judge has granted a preliminary injunction that prevents St. Louis County health officials and the county executive from enforcing the mask mandate.

"These Defendants are temporarily enjoined from taking any and all action to enforce the July 26, 2021 Face Covering Order," the judge's ruling reads.

The ruling came down Thursday morning from Circuit Judge Nellie Ribaudo after she was told again that the two sides in the debate couldn't come to an agreement on a compromise. She then made her ruling based on laws already on the books.

"This court's decision is purely one of the relevant laws," she wrote in her decision. "The court notes that the COVID-19 Pandemic has been a political issue since it first emerged in this Country and has continued to be a political flash point for many."

The judge said the ruling came down to the county saying it previously didn't enforce a mask mandate and didn't intend to do so this time either, "unless in extreme circumstances," the ruling states.

Attorney General Eric Schmitt's office told 5 On Your Side the judge "issued a preliminary injunction in our favor."

“The people prevailed yet again against County Executive Page and his health department for attempting to impose their will illegally on the people of St. Louis County,” said Schmitt said in a news release. “Today, the Court issued a preliminary injunction preventing the County from enforcing their mask mandate. I will not stop in my fight against government overreach.”

The preliminary injunction means the mandate continues to be put on hold, but the decision isn't final. A permanent injunction is still needed to stop the mandate from being enforced.

"Today the court ruled that enforcement of the mask order is suspended while the court considers the full case. Public health experts tell us masks save lives. I am confident the people of @STLCounty will continue wearing masks to protect themselves & their community from COVID-19," County Executive Sam Page tweeted in response to the judge's ruling Thursday.

Background

The mask mandate in St. Louis County went into effect on July 26 and Schmitt filed a lawsuit that same day in an effort to stop the mandate.

It was repealed on July 27 after a vote from the St. Louis County Council.

Yet, Page claimed, the mandate was still in effect.

So, the battle went to the courts.

On Aug. 3, the St. Louis County circuit court granted a temporary restraining order, which halted the mask mandate placed by the St. Louis County Department of Public Health and Page.

On Aug. 17, both sides went back to court.

Judge Nellie Ribaudo gave the attorneys from both sides 24 hours to discuss possible outcomes to create a resolution.

Wednesday morning, she asked if they talked about the matter at hand and made a possible compromise.

The simple answer: no, they did not.

She challenged them to work for another 24 hours, before the temporary restraining order expired Aug. 19.

When they reconvened Thursday morning, there was still no compromise.

"We failed to achieve one," said John Sauer, an attorney for Schmitt.

Judge Ribaudo responded, "I am disappointed and not surprised, I will issue my order shortly."

