St. Louis County Public Health Department distributes doses of kid COVID vaccine

They expect a shipment of 3,300 more doses as soon as Monday.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County Department of Public Health officials hope to get over 3-thousand more kid-size COVID-19 vaccine doses as soon as Monday.

But Saturday, they distributed the 300 doses they’ve received, so far, at the John C. Murphy Health Center in Berkeley.

“It was good,” said10-year-old Miriam Bates.

Did it hurt?

“No,” she said.

Rhys French, 7, said, “When they put [the shot] in, it didn’t hurt like really bad.”

Rhys’ brother, Liam, 10, says it was better than he expected. “It didn’t hurt that bad. I just thought it was going to hurt that bad.”

But for 8-year-old Ellis Yochim, the experience was indescribable. He said, “I kind of really don’t know what I felt.”

Vaccine reluctant? Registered nurse Mary Anne Powell had a plan for the vaccine or syringe-reluctant.

“So, all children coming in to get the COVID vaccine get their choice of stickers,” said Powell, showcasing her wares. “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, dinosaurs, or the famous ‘I got my COVID vaccine.’ And this is the one they want the most, because they’re very proud.”

St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page said child vaccination is a conversation parents should have with their pediatrician.

“Parents are excited,” said Page. “We’ve been hearing this a long time – when can we bring our kids under 12 in?”

Valerie Nelson is St. Louis County Health Department's director of clinical services.

“It’s really the same thing we tell adults,” said Nelson. “You may feel some soreness in your arm. You may feel fatigued.”

Ashley Tate’s son, Alexander, is 10 years old.

“It’s important for me to be here because I’m fully vaccinated,” said Ashley. “My family is fully vaccinated.”

Leslie French is Liam and Rhys’ mother.

“We have a list - we’ve been keeping for 20 months - of things we can do as soon as they get vaccinated,” said French. “So, we get to start our list.”

When county health officials receive more doses, as soon as Monday, they will post that information on revivestl.com. Parents can also sign their kids up for an appointment, there.

Newly vaccinated Rhys French summed it up.

“I feel really excited.”