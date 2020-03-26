ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County has its second COVID-19 death, a woman in her 80s with chronic medical conditions.

St. Louis County announced the death Thursday with their new county numbers. The county is reporting 143 cases, while the state's count for St. Louis County sits at 173.

No other information about the woman was made available.

Judy Wilson-Griffin was the first person to die from the coronavirus in the St. Louis area, but she will always be remembered as a beloved healthcare worker.

Wilson-Griffin worked at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital, SSM Health confirmed with 5 On Your Side Friday night. An SSM Health spokeswoman released the following statement regarding Wilson-Griffin’s death:

“Judy Wilson-Griffin was a beloved member of our SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital family. Our hearts break for her family and friends and we will keep them in our prayers as we cope with the loss of our cherished colleague and friend. One of our physicians put it best, 'Judy was an incredible nurse, educator, leader and person. Her passion and dedication was second to none. She was a hero in the truest sense.'”

RELATED: ‘A hero in the truest sense’ | St. Louis County woman who died from COVID-19 was beloved healthcare worker

St. Louis County provided the following age breakdown for their reported cases.

St. Louis County

For the second day in a row, Missouri coronavirus totals jumped by more than 100 cases Thursday. The Department of Health and Senior Services is reporting 502 cases across the state, an increase from the 356 it reported Wednesday.

It was a single-day record for the second day in a row.

More coronavirus coverage:

RELATED: Schnucks donates $605,000 to help with COVID-19 response

RELATED: These states have issued stay-at-home orders. What does that mean?

RELATED: What you can and can't do during a stay-at-home order

RELATED: Everything we know about coronavirus in the St. Louis area