St. Louis Department of Health makes changes to COVID-19 count after reexamining case information

The health department found that 60 of the cases were outside of the city and another 93 should have been classified as probable cases

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Department of Health has made changes to its COVID-19 case count after discovering discrepancies with some of the cases.

According to a press release from the health department, a thorough analysis of more than 2,000 cases found that 60 of the cases were outside of the city and another 93 should have been classified as probable cases.

"All cases, including those that were not City of St. Louis residents, had been investigated, monitored and connected to proper medical and support services according to standards established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention," the press release said.

The release said they reevaluated their count after noticing differences between the department's own count and the St. Louis numbers from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

The case update with the press release said St. Louis has 2,142 confirmed cases, 93 probable cases and 154 COVID-19 deaths. In the last update before the reevaluation, the city's health department reported 2,319 cases.

On Monday, the Jefferson County Health Department separated 47 probable cases from its total count.

"Lab confirmed means they had a positive PCR COVID-19 test. Probable means they were symptomatic and had an exposure to a known positive case," Jefferson County Health Department spokeswoman Brianne Zwiener said Monday.

As of Thursday, the Jefferson County Health Department reported 451 confirmed cases, 50 probable cases and 21 COVID-19 deaths.

For a full county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases in the state, use the interactive map below.