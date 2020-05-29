St. Louis mayor expected to make announcement about historic funding package related to COVID-19 pandemic

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson is expected to make an announcement in response to the COVID-19 pandemic Friday morning.
According to the mayor’s spokesperson, it will be a major announcement about a historic funding package that’s been put together in response to the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.
“It builds on her commitment to addressing the widespread health, humanitarian, and economic impacts caused by the virus, both the immediate and the long term, and the longstanding disparities that have been revealed by the virus,” Director of Communications for Krewson, Jacob Long said in an email.
