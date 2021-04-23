Watch live: St. Louis pandemic task force on COVID-19 variants, reopening economy, 'new normal'

Incident commander Dr. Alex Garza is giving an update along with two other physicians

ST. LOUIS — After more than one year into the pandemic and with vaccine supply able to meet demand, the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force is discussing how the area moves forward, the impact of variants and what needs to be done in order for the local economy to fully reopen.

Incident commander Dr. Alex Garza is presenting data on vaccination rates during the press conference, which you can watch in the video player above. Two other physicians are also scheduled to speak: Dr. Shephali Wulff, an infectious disease specialist with SSM Health, and Dr. Maureen Lyons, director of the long-hauler clinic at BJC HealthCare.

The task force noted, despite the increase in vaccination supply, it is seeing an increase of cases in coronavirus cases in area hospitals.

Garza cited a poll from the Missouri Hospital Association that found less than half of Missourians who have not already been vaccinated do not plan to.

"If that bears out, It's going to take us a while to reach that herd immunity," Garza said.

Garza added a decrease in vaccination rate and an increase in coronavirus variants circulating in the community could lead to higher rates of infection and warned of relaxing public health measures too soon.

On Thursday, the task force released the following data on COVID-19 cases in the four major health systems (BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health, St. Luke’s Hospital) in the area:

New hospital admissions (data lagged two days) decreased from 48 to 47

The seven-day moving average of hospital admissions (data lagged two days) increased from 40 to 41

The seven-day moving average of hospitalizations increased – from 209 to 211

Inpatient confirmed COVID positive hospitalizations decreased – from 230 to 227

Inpatient suspected COVID positive hospitalizations decreased – from 32 to 27

The number of confirmed COVID positive patients in the ICUs increased – from 50 to 55

The number of confirmed COVID positive patients on ventilators increased – from 29 to 30

The number of COVID deaths decreased – from 3 to 1

The seven-day moving average of COVID deaths remains the same at 3

Across the system hospitals, 44 patients have been discharged, bringing the cumulative number of COVID-19 patients discharged to 21,353.

Staffed bed hospital capacity is at 83%, an average across task force hospitals. The ICUs are at 82% of their total staffed bed capacity.