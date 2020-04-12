x
Watch live: St. Louis pandemic task force briefing

Dr. Garza is holding a briefing at 3:30 p.m.
Credit: UPI
Dr. Alex Garza, Chief of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force, listens as other doctors speak, during his daily update on the fight against the coronavirus in Earth City, Missouri on Friday, November 13, 2020. Garza warns that if quick action is not taken now, the area hospitals will run out of beds and health care workers. On November 12, 2020, the State of Missouri set a one day record of over 4000 people coming down with the virus, as positivity rates continue to rise. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force is holding its Friday afternoon briefing.

Click here to watch

The following data are the combined figures from the four major health systems (BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health, St. Luke’s Hospital) that are part of the task force, for Dec. 4.

  • New hospital admissions (data lagged two days) increased from 113 yesterday to 115 today.
  • The seven-day moving average of hospital admissions (data lagged two days) increased - from 112 yesterday to 113 today.
  • The seven-day moving average of hospitalizations remained the same at 925 today.
  • Inpatient confirmed COVID positive hospitalizations decreased – from 900 yesterday to 896 today.
  • Inpatient suspected COVID positive hospitalizations decreased – from 97 yesterday to 92 today.
  • The number of confirmed COVID positive patients in the ICUs decreased – from 186 yesterday to 185 today.
  • The number of confirmed COVID positive patients on ventilators increased – from 125 yesterday to 128 today.
  • Across the system hospitals, 136 COVID-19 patients were discharged yesterday, bringing the cumulative number of COVID-19 patients discharged to 11,395.
  • Today, staffed bed hospital capacity is at 83%, an average across our task force hospitals. The ICUs are at 87% of their total staffed bed capacity.

