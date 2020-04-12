Watch live: St. Louis pandemic task force briefing

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force is holding its Friday afternoon briefing.
The following data are the combined figures from the four major health systems (BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health, St. Luke’s Hospital) that are part of the task force, for Dec. 4.
- New hospital admissions (data lagged two days) increased from 113 yesterday to 115 today.
- The seven-day moving average of hospital admissions (data lagged two days) increased - from 112 yesterday to 113 today.
- The seven-day moving average of hospitalizations remained the same at 925 today.
- Inpatient confirmed COVID positive hospitalizations decreased – from 900 yesterday to 896 today.
- Inpatient suspected COVID positive hospitalizations decreased – from 97 yesterday to 92 today.
- The number of confirmed COVID positive patients in the ICUs decreased – from 186 yesterday to 185 today.
- The number of confirmed COVID positive patients on ventilators increased – from 125 yesterday to 128 today.
- Across the system hospitals, 136 COVID-19 patients were discharged yesterday, bringing the cumulative number of COVID-19 patients discharged to 11,395.
- Today, staffed bed hospital capacity is at 83%, an average across our task force hospitals. The ICUs are at 87% of their total staffed bed capacity.