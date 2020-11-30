St. Louis pandemic task force briefing following Thanksgiving weekend

The task force is holding its briefing following the Thanksgiving holiday weekend

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force is holding its briefing following Thanksgiving weekend.

The following data are the combined figures from the four major health systems (BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health, St. Luke’s Hospital) that are part of the task force, for Nov. 30.

New hospital admissions (data lagged two days) decreased from 116 to 108 today .

The seven-day moving average of hospital admissions (data lagged two days) remained the same at 116 today.

The seven-day moving average of hospitalizations increased – from 897 yesterday to 914 today, a new seven-day moving average record .

. Inpatient confirmed COVID positive hospitalizations increased – from 920 yesterday to 961 today, a new hospital admissions record.

Inpatient suspected COVID positive hospitalizations increased – from 74 yesterday to 96 today.

The number of confirmed COVID positive patients in the ICUs remained the same at 202 today.

The number of confirmed COVID positive patients on ventilators decreased – from 127 yesterday to 123 today.

Across the system hospitals, 108 COVID-19 patients were discharged yesterday, bringing the cumulative number of COVID-19 patients discharged to 10,819.

Today, staffed bed hospital capacity is at 79%, an average across our task force hospitals. The ICU’s are at 88% of their total staffed bed capacity.

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson held a briefing Monday afternoon and said the message is still the same, "the numbers are too high." She said the numbers in the city were less than others in the region, but that it was nothing to celebrate.

St. Louis County Executive Sam Page held a briefing Monday morning.

Page reiterated area hospitals are running out of space.