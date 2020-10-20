Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 remain high in St. Louis area

The St. Louis region is in better shape than the rest of the state, according to data released Tuesday on the state health department's COVID-19 dashboard

ST. LOUIS — Hospital admissions related to COVID-19 in the St. Louis area remained high on Tuesday.

According to data from the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force, hospital admissions decreased by one and the seven-day moving average of hospital admissions remained the same.

The St. Louis region is in better shape than the rest of the state, according to data released Tuesday on the state health department's COVID-19 dashboard. Hospitalizations are at or near record levels in virtually every region except St. Louis, which was hit hardest in the spring. But, according to task force incident commander Dr. Alex Garza, even St. Louis is seeing an uptick.

"Our cases, our hospitalizations, and our admissions numbers all continue at a dangerous ascent, into territory we haven't seen since early on in the pandemic," Garza said during a briefing Monday. "Unfortunately, we have erased every bit of progress that we've made this summer and fall."

The following data are the combined figures from the four major health systems (BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health, St. Luke’s Hospital) that are part of the task force, for Oct. 20.