Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 remain high in St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS — Hospital admissions related to COVID-19 in the St. Louis area remained high on Tuesday.
According to data from the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force, hospital admissions decreased by one and the seven-day moving average of hospital admissions remained the same.
The St. Louis region is in better shape than the rest of the state, according to data released Tuesday on the state health department's COVID-19 dashboard. Hospitalizations are at or near record levels in virtually every region except St. Louis, which was hit hardest in the spring. But, according to task force incident commander Dr. Alex Garza, even St. Louis is seeing an uptick.
"Our cases, our hospitalizations, and our admissions numbers all continue at a dangerous ascent, into territory we haven't seen since early on in the pandemic," Garza said during a briefing Monday. "Unfortunately, we have erased every bit of progress that we've made this summer and fall."
The following data are the combined figures from the four major health systems (BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health, St. Luke’s Hospital) that are part of the task force, for Oct. 20.
- New hospital admissions (data lagged two days) decreased from 42* yesterday to 41 today.
- The seven-day moving average of hospital admissions (data lagged two days) remained the same at 48 today.
- The seven-day moving average of hospitalizations increased – from 315 yesterday to 322 today.
- Inpatient confirmed COVID positive hospitalizations increased – from 342 yesterday to 350 today.
- Inpatient suspected COVID positive hospitalizations decreased – from 90 yesterday to 75 today.
- The number of confirmed COVID positive patients in the ICUs decreased – from 89 yesterday to 87 today.
- The number of confirmed COVID positive patients on ventilators increased from – 39 yesterday to 45 today.
- Across the system hospitals, 55 COVID-19 patients were discharged yesterday, bringing the cumulative number of COVID-19 patients discharged to 7,158.
