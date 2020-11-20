St. Louis library buildings to close again, return to curbside services

The library system announced all buildings will temporarily close beginning on Thanksgiving. Curbside pickup services will begin Monday, Nov. 30 at 12 locations

ST. LOUIS — All St. Louis Public Library locations will soon close again due to a rise in COVID-19 cases in the area.

The library system announced all buildings will temporarily close beginning on Thanksgiving. Curbside pickup services will begin Monday, Nov. 30 at 12 locations.

“The decision to close and reduce services is a difficult one. The staff of St. Louis Public Library cares deeply about serving our community. We recognize that the Library and its many services are an invaluable resource. However, we view this as the most responsible path forward to support the health and well-being of our communities at this time,” the library system wrote in a news release.

All items will be available to check out and can be picked up at 12 of the library system’s locations. The locations with curbside services available are:

Baden

Barr

Buder

Carondelet

Carpenter

Central

Divoll

Julia Davis

Kingshighway

Machacek

Schlafly

Walnut Park

More information about the curbside program can be found on the St. Louis Public Library’s website. Items can be returned using the outside drop boxes at the participating locations.

The St. Louis Public Library said it’ll reexamine the coronavirus situation in a few weeks.

“We will be constantly monitoring the situation and look forward to resuming important Library services as soon as possible,” a news release stated.

While the buildings remain closed, library users can continue to access an entire online library of content that includes eBooks, audio books, movies, TV shows and music, digital magazines and online classes. The online library can be found here.