ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — We know a lot of businesses are struggling right now, but one St. Louis-based company has found an unexpected silver lining.

"Every day's a new record. It’s just gone up, up, every single day,” Brian Way said.

Way owns Puzzle Warehouse, which has a warehouse in Fenton and a storefront in Kirkwood. Way said it's the largest distributor of puzzles in North America.

"Since they've been telling people to stay home, our business has gone off the charts,” he said.



At the Kirkwood shop, we met Doreen Kombrink, who was buying puzzles for her family.



"One for me and one for my mom," she said. "We're kind of setting up for another weekend or just more time inside."

Puzzle Warehouse is so busy, the owner's hiring 10 new employees just to keep up with the demand from online orders.

"These are people that were just laid off from somewhere, like in the last few days, and we just put an ad up and immediately had some response, so it was great,” Way said.

He's hopeful they'll be the perfect fit to help the company deliver on an unexpected rush during an uncertain time.

