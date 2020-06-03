ST. LOUIS — Concerns over the coronavirus, officially named COVID-19, are growing in the St. Louis area.

How do people with compromised immune systems best protect themselves from Covid-19?



For people with compromised immune systems the best way to protect yourself is to avoid people who are sick, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth, clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using regular household cleaning products, wash your hands often with alcohol-based hand sanitizer or soap and water for at least 20 seconds.



What is the length of time from exposure to onset of symptoms and when can someone first test positive for the virus?



Symptoms may appear between 2-14 days after exposure. We are still learning about the virus. Some studies of small groups of hospitalized people infected with the virus show that many have viral genes detected in their noses for at least 7 days, and a few longer. We do not know if that means they are still infectious. The onset and duration of viral shedding and period of infectiousness for COVID-19 are not entirely known.

The virus is spread by droplets of spittle from infected people and passed around by coughing and sneezing. But some infected people are asymptomatic. Can people without symptoms spread the illness?



People are thought to be most contagious when they are symptomatic. Asymptomatic infection has been reported and there might be some spread before people develop symptoms, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads.



Can the coronavirus be spread by money?



It is not certain how long the virus survives on surfaces or money. In general, coronaviruses do not survive well on surfaces and a recent study found that, of the surfaces studied, paper was the least likely surface to harbor virus.



What information do we know about the people that have died to COVID-19? What percentage of them had underlying medical conditions?



The data on mortality for COVID-19 is still a moving target and varies by age group and underlying health conditions. It appears that people with underlying lung disease, heart disease, or other conditions that impair the immune system are more at risk. We do not have complete details about the medical conditions of every person who has died from COVID-19 but patients aged 65 years or older, were more likely to have severe infections.

Is the coronavirus able to spread via recirculated air, like in office buildings, hospitals, public transit vehicles and our homes?

According to researchers at Purdue University, COVID-19 could circulate inside cruise ship air conditioning systems. They say on aircraft, the coronavirus is more likely to spread by touch than through the air. And the World Health Organization says there is “very little risk” of any communicable disease being transmitted on board an aircraft.

Do I need a face mask?

Many people are wondering if they need a face mask — and are worried about price gouging.

Yes, some of these masks are going for hundreds of dollars on Amazon, and local stores are in short supply. But luckily, you really don't need a mask unless you are the one with the virus, or if you're working in the medical field.

Masks stop germs from spreading. They're not necessarily helpful in protecting yourself from the virus.

The general public is being told not to wear face masks as they won’t help keep us from getting sick, but health professionals are supposed to wear them. Why do the masks protect them but not us?

Health professionals need to wear face masks because they are in very close contact with sick patients throughout the day as part of their job. It is also recommended that those who are taking care of someone who may have COVID-19 wear a face mask when in close contact.

It is not recommended that people who are well wear a face mask as it is not the most effective way to protect yourself.

The most effective way to protect yourself and others includes frequent hand washing with alcohol-based hand rub or soap and water, covering your cough with the bend of your elbow or tissue and maintaining distance from those who are coughing or sneezing.

Answer source: Washington University infectious disease physicians at Barnes-Jewish Hospital

Are infected people recovering?

People also want to know what happens to people after they're infected with the virus. There's some good news here, according to Dr. Sean Whelan from Washington University's Department of Molecular Biology.

"People are OK after they get the virus, 98% who get tested recover and then presumably are immune for the rest of their life," Whelan said.

Is it safe to travel?

We've also received several questions about travel. You might need to change your plans, depending on where you're headed.

The Centers for Disease Control said to only travel to China and South Korea if necessary. If you're older or have a serious medical condition, avoid Japan, Iran and Italy. If you're staying in the U.S., you should be good to go.

Many airports said they're keeping a close eye on the virus, like LAX, which is sanitizing the airport every hour.

I am supposed to go to Seattle this week, is it foolish to go?

The CDC provides notices based on the risk in travelling to specific areas. It is recommended to avoid nonessential travel to destinations with warning level 3 travel notices (China, Iran, South Korea, and Italy) because of the risk of acquiring COVID-19.

People in high-risk groups, including older adults and those with chronic medical conditions, traveling to alert level 2 destinations (Japan) should talk to a healthcare provider and consider postponing their trip because COVID-19 can be more serious in these groups.

CDC does not recommend canceling/postponing travel to destinations with watch level 1 travel notices because the risk is low. A list of destinations with travel notices is available on the CDC website here.

You can consider cancelling trips if the anxiety of going would make you not enjoy your trip. If you travel, take the following precautions:

Avoid contact with sick people

Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands

Clean your hands often by washing them with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or using alcohol-based sanitizer that contains 60% alcohol

Answer source: Washington University infectious disease physicians at Barnes-Jewish Hospital

Could my online orders carry coronavirus?

People are worried about online orders from China, from sites like Amazon or Wish. But according to the Centers for Disease Control, there's little chance the virus would spread like this.

There's no evidence that coronavirus in the US is associated with imported goods. So right now, don't worry about your online shopping habits.

Are there coronavirus tests available in St. Louis? If yes, will your regular physician have access to them in their office or does a patient have to go somewhere else for testing?



The CDC has shipped the laboratory test kit for the COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2) to approved laboratories, which includes Missouri's state public health department laboratory. Currently, this test is not available at local clinics but can be sent by a healthcare provider to the health department during a routine visit.

A healthcare provider will determine if a patient has signs, symptoms and the appropriate exposures compatible with COVID-19 and will then provide materials for testing. The decision on which patients receive testing should be based on the local epidemiology of COVID-19 as well as the clinical course of illness.

Commercial labs are working to develop their own tests that will hopefully be available soon.

Answer source: Washington University infectious disease physicians at Barnes-Jewish Hospital

