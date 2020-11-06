Half of the residents at a state youth facility in St. Louis test positive for COVID-19

There are 28 youth residents at the Hogan Street Regional Youth Center in north city. Of those 28 residents, 18 of them have tested positive for COVID-19

ST. LOUIS — More than half of the children who live at a state youth center in St. Louis have been infected with the coronavirus, officials confirmed with 5 On Your Side.

There are 28 youth residents at the Hogan Street Regional Youth Center in north city. Of those 28 residents, 18 of them have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Missouri health department’s website.

A spokeswoman with the Missouri Department of Social Services said of the 18 residents who’ve tested positive, 15 of the cases are still considered active.

Of the 42 staff members at Hogan Street, 14 of them have tested positive, according to the state’s website, with eight of those cases still considered active.

There have been 32 total COVID-19 cases confirmed at Hogan Street.

Missouri’s Division of Youth Services, which operates the Hogan Street Regional Youth Center in St. Louis, has tested all residents and staff members twice, with the most recent taking place May 22 – 29.

"When a youth is placed in the care of the State of Missouri, it is up to us to do all we can to provide the essential care and support the youth needs, and most of all, protect that youth’s health and wellbeing," said Missouri Governor Mike Parson. "When we received the news that a youth in DYS care tested positive for COVID-19, I was most concerned for that youth’s health and the safety of all youth at Hogan Street. I am confident DYS and its staff are doing everything they can to ensure the recovery of that youth and maintain a safe and healthy environment for all other youth and the staff providing care."

DYS said staff have quarantined any residents who’ve tested positive and on Wednesday said they’re also taking the following steps:

Today a special cleaning crew will begin cleaning the Hogan Street facility, using CDC and DHSS standards to ensure a safe and healthy environment.

The youth testing positive will continue to be quarantined and isolated from all other youth.

Youth will stay with their group and have no interaction with other groups.

We will discuss and practice to the extent practicable social distancing within a group.

DYS is following local public health guidance on staff serving youth in this facility.

The state’s COVID-19 website also indicated there have been 15 cases – 10 residents and five staff members – at the Missouri Hills Youth Center in north St. Louis County. There’s also been one reported staff member to test positive at the Hillsboro Treatment Center.