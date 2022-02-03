2 area hospitals change visitor policies

The changes come as COVID-19 cases in the St. Louis area continue to decline.

ST. LOUIS — Two area hospitals have changed visitor restrictions after COVID-19 cases in the St. Louis area dropped. St. Luke's Hospital and HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital sent out updates on their visitor policies this week.

St. Luke's new policies went into effect Monday. The hospital said there is no limit on how many visitors a patient can have, but only two can be in a patient's room at any time. Patients with COVID-19 or suspected COVID-19 won't be able to have in-person visitors.

They also require an approved medical-grade mask to enter. Cloth masks are not allowed. St. Luke's will provide a mask if you need one. Other requirements include social distancing in public areas of the hospital and proper hand hygiene.

New visitor restrictions went into place Wednesday at HSHS St. Elizabeth's. Here's a breakdown of the visitors allowed in different situations:

Emergency department:

Adult patient: One visitor who must stay in the patient’s room for duration of visit.

One visitor who must stay in the patient’s room for duration of visit. Pediatric patient: Two parents and/or guardians who must stay in the patient’s room for duration of visit.

Inpatient units:

Adult inpatients: Two visitors per patient per day during the hours of 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Two visitors per patient per day during the hours of 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. Pediatrics inpatients: Two parents or guardians allowed.

Two parents or guardians allowed. Women and infants center: One main support person who must remain the same for the hospital stay and a second visitor allowed each day.

One main support person who must remain the same for the hospital stay and a second visitor allowed each day. End-of-life patients: Two visitors per patient per day.

Two visitors per patient per day. Surgery (inpatient and outpatient): One visitor in the patient’s room for the duration of the surgical procedure.

One visitor in the patient’s room for the duration of the surgical procedure. Outpatient diagnostic and therapy services: One visitor may accompany the patient or wait in designated waiting areas.

One visitor may accompany the patient or wait in designated waiting areas. Patients with intellectual and/or developmental disability or cognitive impairments: Up to two support persons.