ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Local firefighters will be reading books to kids every night on Facebook Live during the coronavirus pandemic.

As people across the country are isolated in their homes, more and more are turning to the internet to feel a sense of community. That's why firefighters with Central County Fire and Rescue decided to do something for kids while schools are stuck at home.

"These are crazy times were living in, aren’t they?" Central County Fire and Rescue wrote on Facebook. "With everything going on around us, and now our kids’ schools closed for at least a couple weeks, we’re all craving some sense of normalcy in our lives more than ever before. Most of us are parents just like many of you, and we’re feeling it here too.... To help keep our community’s children engaged in learning and maybe distract their minds from the stress of these uncertain times, we’ll be reading a children’s book 'live' from the firehouse. So finish up dinner, then gather the kids around the screen for a short story, read by one of your professional firefighters."

The first storytime kicked off at 7 p.m. Wednesday night and the reading of "Dragons Love Tacos" got nearly 6,000 views.

Firefighters plan to continue the nightly storytime until school is back in session or the regularly-scheduled summer break starts.

To take part in storytime, go to Central County Fire and Rescue's Facebook page.

