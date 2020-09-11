Students get COVID-19 after attending a high school party in St. Louis County

Another student who attended the party told the health department about 200 students were there

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Take action now.

That's what St. Louis County Executive Sam Page is urging people to do as COVID-19 rates increase.

Page says many cases are coming from private gatherings or events.

One recent event was a high school party. Page called it a 'super spreader' event.

A De Smet student hosted a Halloween party at his home.

Another student who attended the party told the health department about 200 students were there.

"Last week that there was a Halloween party at the home of a high school student. From that party, there are five De Smet students who have tested positive," Page said. "Every single person who went to that party needs to quarantine and get a test."

Two other students have symptoms and are getting tested.

Health officials are also working with Cor Jesu Academy and Notre Dame, as some of their students attended the party.

De Smet released the following statement:

"On Friday, we became aware of an off-campus Halloween party referenced in the St. Louis County press conference this morning and took immediate action to ensure compliance with health and safety guidelines on campus. We identified and quarantined all students who were in attendance at the party, which was not a school-sanctioned event. We are extremely disappointed and frustrated by the poor decisions that led to the party in question.

Since we began school in August, we have worked in close partnership with the St. Louis County Department of Public Health. Also, since school began in August we have not had a single known student-to-student transmission of the virus on our campus. Any students who have tested positive or have been in quarantine have traced transmission to off-campus events and activities.

We are grateful that we have been able to provide a safe, on-campus learning environment for our students and faculty. This situation reminds us all of the need to be resilient during this challenging time."

Cor Jesu's President, Sr. Mary Grace Walsh, ASCJ, Ph.D. also released this statement:

"On Thursday, November 5, Cor Jesu Academy administration was made aware that some of our students had attended a Halloween party on October 31 that has since resulted in positive Covid-19 cases. Working with students, parents and our school nurse, we were able to identify the Cor Jesu students who attended. All began quarantines immediately. No affected person or party attendee has been on Cor Jesu’s campus since Thursday, November 5.

We are diligently following all recommendations from the CDC and local health officials, and continue to work with the St. Louis County Health Department to contact trace and notify any Cor Jesu students, faculty, staff or campus visitors who come in contact with an individual who tests positive for Covid-19. In an effort to keep our school community safe, we will maintain our hybrid model of learning through the end of the semester."

Dr. Cherry Cockrell with Mercy Clinic Family Medicine said it doesn't matter if you trust your friends. Large groups can be risky.

"If you have a group of 200 people and even if every one of them is in a mask it is still a very high risk scenario," she added.

She also said if you're outside, you should still put on a mask, if you're around other people.

Page is hoping we put a dent on the spread now.

But if we don't, we may see the effects of it.

"We encourage everyone to take these steps now so we can avoid having more public health restrictions," Page said.

Page explained they will continue to monitor numbers.