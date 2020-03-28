ST. LOUIS — Sugarfire Smokehouse, Hi-Pointe Drive-In and several other St. Louis area restaurants will host their second Restaurant Rally fundraiser to provide free meals to those in need in St. Louis during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The fundraiser will take place Sunday, March 29 at the Boathouse at Forest Park.

Breakfast will be served from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. (or until sold out). Strange Donuts will serve up breakfast pastries, Dubuque Coffee Co. will provide the coffee and Mission Taco Joint will have 'Green Eggs and Ham' breakfast burritos.

Lunch will go from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (or until sold out). Chicken Out will serve fried chicken sandwiches and Sugarfire and Hi-Pointe will offer frozen quarts of soup once all food sells out.

All meals are free, no questions asked.

Donations will be encouraged, with all of the money going to the Gateway Resilience Fund, which helps provide short-term monetary relief to local furloughed restaurant employees.

In keeping with the social distancing standards in place, all dishes will be served drive-thru-style in front of the Boathouse, with orders taken and delivered via car windows on a first-come, first-served basis.

For more information about the Restaurant Rally fundraiser, visit sugarfiresmokehouse.com, or check them out on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

