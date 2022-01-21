Surge in COVID cases prompts health department to ask more St. Louis workers to stay home

"We're in the midst of an unprecedented surge in COVID cases, and we're hoping businesses will comply with the new guideline," the city's health director said.

ST. LOUIS — COVID-19 cases keep heading in the wrong direction in St. Louis.

As a result, the St. Louis Department of Health is pleading to businesses for help.

"We're in the midst of an unprecedented surge," said health director Dr. Mati Hlatshwayo Davis.

Hlatshwayo Davis said the city's current positivity rate remains at nearly 30%.

She said that's higher that in the spring of 2020 when there were limited resources and no vaccines.

What's more, health officials said they're also still seeing an uptick in cases of the Omicron and Delta variants.

"The record before a month ago was 22%, and that was at the end of 2020, so to be 10% higher than the last record is still unacceptable," said Hlatshwayo Davis.

In an effort to stop the spread, the health department is now asking business owners in the city to allow as many employees as they can to work from home.

The city sent the go-virtual request on Friday to more than 1,000 businesses.

"This is guidance. This is opening the lines of communication. This is providing resources so people can do the best they can. The business leaders are leaders right alongside me, and I know they want to do the best they can by their employees and their patrons," added Hlatshwayo Davi.

"We started with the app, and now we're starting with a portal where clients can upload all of their documents," said Mekka Blackwell, a manager at Liberty Tax Service in south St. Louis.

The tax office has offered online and in-person services to its clients since the start of the pandemic.

As for the city's new work from home recommendation?

"I think it's a good way to protect employees and the clients," said Blackwell.

Still, health officials know many businesses may not embrace the new guideline.

"I'm hoping that if we all buckle down, we'll be able to flatten the curve," said Hlatshwayo Davis.