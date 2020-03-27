ST. LOUIS — First Pappy’s, and now Ted Drewes.

Another St. Louis institution is closing indefinitely due to the coronavirus. Ted Drewes shared the news Thursday evening on Twitter.

"After [Friday], the Ted Drewes storefront will be closing indefinitely. Due to #COVID19 we will no longer be serving custard,” the frozen custard shop said in a tweet.

RELATED: 'We have made the most difficult decision' | Pappy's Smokehouse temporarily closes as coronavirus concerns rise

However, workers will continue to churn out the frozen deliciousness, so St. Louisans can still get their Ted Drewes fix.

“We will make sure that local restaurants and stores that sell our product will continue to have access,” Ted Drewes said.

The business thanked St. Louisans for coming out and supporting their business the last couple weeks, even while the metro area is under a stay-at-home ban.

“It is truly amazing to see St Louis support small, family owned businesses like this. We look forward to seeing you all again when we reopen! Thank you!”

RELATED: This new Schlafly beer is helping workers hit hardest during COVID-19

What's Cookin' in the Lou: