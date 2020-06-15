x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (0) »

St. Louis Breaking News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | KSDK.com

coronavirus

'Two weeks turned into three months' | After COVID-19 closes up gyms, owners are eager to reopen June 15th

"It is a change for us, but it's one that we're willing to adapt to in order to keep our doors open," Burn Boot Camp owner says.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County is ready to move into the next phase of reopening. 

In just a few hours, gyms, pools, casinos and banquet halls in the county can open its doors once again.

RELATED: Hollywood, River City casinos to reopen June 16, with limited offerings

RELATED: St. Louis County reopening guidelines for banquet, conference centers

But after spending the last three months closed, there are some new regulations that will need to be applied when opening. 

For pools, besides bringing sunscreen, masks should also be packed.

Expect a 25% capacity limit, plus limiting group sizes to 6 people.  

RELATED: New guidelines for pools in St. Louis County when they can reopen

The weight has also been lifted for gym owners. As gyms can open its doors Monday, as well.

John Farkas, owner of Blue Ocean Fitness, has been ready to re-open, since they've closed. "When we closed down, we were told we were closing for two weeks. Well, two weeks turned into three months," Farkas adds. 

At his location, they'll be doing temperature checks and asking for members to wash their hands when they walk in.  

He's also put up extra precautions, such as dividers.

Credit: John Farkas

He's even had to modify workouts, in order to keep people moving as little possible

Farkas says his members should prepare for more signs and instructions.

So does Chelsea Theodoropoulos, owner of Burn Boot Camp.

"One of our employees will open up the door for a touchless entry. We have a grid that is marked off on our floating floor and that will be their personal station the entire camp. No one is sharing equipment," Theodoropoulos says. 

She says they're working under 25% capacity. Smaller groups, with some big changes in her gym.

Sunday afternoon, Theodoropoulos, just like many other owners, were doing last minutes touches before doors open up Monday. 

"We're adding the tape on the floor for social distancing for those visual reminders," she says. 

Even though there have been modifications to work out, Theodoropoulos says, it's all worth it, to get her gym up and running once again.

"It is a change for us, but it's one that we're willing to adapt to in order to keep our doors open," she says.

Many gym owners say, if you do not feel comfortable coming back, they are continuing to offer online workouts.

Monday morning, County Executive Dr. Sam Page will hold a media briefing at 8:30 a.m. at Club Fitness in Maplewood. 

The briefing will focus on reopening of remaining St. Louis County businesses including fitness centers and gyms and highlighting the guidelines followed to reopen safely.

RELATED STORIES:

RELATED: 'It's not just about me, but the whole world is struggling,' says owner of St. Louis black business trying to survive pandemic

RELATED: Bring your own food to cookouts: CDC posts everyday tips for minimizing COVID-19 risk

RELATED: Youth sports returning in Missouri under Phase 2 of state's reopening plan