'Two weeks turned into three months' | After COVID-19 closes up gyms, owners are eager to reopen June 15th

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County is ready to move into the next phase of reopening.

In just a few hours, gyms, pools, casinos and banquet halls in the county can open its doors once again.

But after spending the last three months closed, there are some new regulations that will need to be applied when opening.

For pools, besides bringing sunscreen, masks should also be packed.

Expect a 25% capacity limit, plus limiting group sizes to 6 people.

The weight has also been lifted for gym owners. As gyms can open its doors Monday, as well.

John Farkas, owner of Blue Ocean Fitness, has been ready to re-open, since they've closed. "When we closed down, we were told we were closing for two weeks. Well, two weeks turned into three months," Farkas adds.

At his location, they'll be doing temperature checks and asking for members to wash their hands when they walk in.

He's also put up extra precautions, such as dividers.

He's even had to modify workouts, in order to keep people moving as little possible

Farkas says his members should prepare for more signs and instructions.

So does Chelsea Theodoropoulos, owner of Burn Boot Camp.

"One of our employees will open up the door for a touchless entry. We have a grid that is marked off on our floating floor and that will be their personal station the entire camp. No one is sharing equipment," Theodoropoulos says.

She says they're working under 25% capacity. Smaller groups, with some big changes in her gym.

Sunday afternoon, Theodoropoulos, just like many other owners, were doing last minutes touches before doors open up Monday.

"We're adding the tape on the floor for social distancing for those visual reminders," she says.

Even though there have been modifications to work out, Theodoropoulos says, it's all worth it, to get her gym up and running once again.

"It is a change for us, but it's one that we're willing to adapt to in order to keep our doors open," she says.

Many gym owners say, if you do not feel comfortable coming back, they are continuing to offer online workouts.

Monday morning, County Executive Dr. Sam Page will hold a media briefing at 8:30 a.m. at Club Fitness in Maplewood.

The briefing will focus on reopening of remaining St. Louis County businesses including fitness centers and gyms and highlighting the guidelines followed to reopen safely.