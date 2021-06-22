University of Illinois requiring vaccination for on-campus students

Students who can’t be vaccinated because of their health or other reasons will have to continue masking and saliva-based testing.

URBANA, Ill. — The University of Illinois is requiring all students attending classes in-person this fall to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

University President Tim Killeen says in an email that the requirement for its campuses in Urbana-Champaign, Springfield and Chicago is consistent with the school’s own modeling of the risks associated with the spread of the virus and its variants.

Students who can’t be vaccinated because of their health or other reasons must follow each campus’ COVID-19 protocols, like mask wearing and bi-weekly saliva-based testing. Those who are studying remotely aren’t required to conform to vaccination requirements.