WENTZVILLE, Mo. — An employee at the Wentzville Post Office has tested positive for coronavirus, the U.S. Postal Service confirmed with 5 On Your Side.

The USPS said it is working to get in touch with the appropriate health department officials and will follow whatever guidance they provide.

“We believe the risk is low for employees who work at the Wentzville Post Office, but we will keep our employees apprised as new information and guidance becomes available,” the U.S. Postal Service said in an emailed statement.

The employee’s name and status weren’t given, and no other information was released because it is confidential medical information, the USPS said.

The post office said it’s continuing to follow guidelines and strategies from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in an effort to keep employees safe.

“In addition, both the CDC and the World Health Organization as well as the U.S. Surgeon General have indicated that there is currently no evidence that COVID-19 can spread through the mail and packages,” USPS said.

Still, the post office said it has increased its cleaning standards.

As of Wednesday, the USPS said 65 employees have tested positive for COVID-19 out of its workforce of 630,000 people.

St. Charles County, where the Wentzville Post Office is located, has reported 24 cases of COVID-19 and one death.

