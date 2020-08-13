Health care system lays off employees in Illinois, Wisconsin

Hospital Sisters Health System is laying off about 10% of its workforce

O'FALLON, Ill. — Hospital Sisters Health System is laying off 10% of its workforce in Illinois and Wisconsin due to the coronavirus pandemic.

When the pandemic hit earlier this year, it shifted the way patients could use health care services and HSHS saw a significant decline in the number of patients coming to its facilities.

The decline in patients led to “negative financial impacts,” the health care system said in a statement. The health care system had to make changes in its workforce including furloughs and executive pay reductions.

Now that it can offer elective procedures again, the health care system is seeing a rebound in the number of patients going to its hospitals.

The health care system said due to the rebound, the majority of employees that were placed on furlough have been welcomed back to work. However, it wasn’t able to bring all of the furloughed workers back.

About 10% of furloughed workers have been laid off at Illinois and Wisconsin hospitals. The health care system the majority of laid off workers are non-clinical.

“We remain strongly committed to providing high quality healthcare and to making a positive difference in the lives of our patients and our communities, especially in this time of great need,” the healthcare system said.

These nine hospitals across Illinois are within the Hospital Sisters Health System: