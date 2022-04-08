WATCH LIVE: Illinois Gov. Pritzker speaks after Roe v. Wade overturned

In Illinois, abortion is protected under state law until a fetus is viable outside the womb. The state has about two dozen clinics that primarily perform abortions.

In Illinois, however, abortion is protected under state law until a fetus is viable outside the womb.

Note: The video above is from before the SCOTUS ruling was handed down.

The Illinois Reproductive Health Act, signed into law in June 2019 by Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker after passing both chambers of the Democratic-controlled General Assembly, also repealed a 1970s law that banned abortions after 12 weeks. No doctor was ever charged with violating that law.

Under the Illinois Reproductive Health Act, women have the "fundamental right" to access abortion services. It goes on to say that a "fertilized egg, embryo or fetus does not have independent rights."

Illinois went one step further last fall when the House and Senate passed a bill to repeal the Parental Notice of Abortion Act, which, since 1995, required a minor to notify a parent or guardian if they wanted to obtain an abortion. Pritzker also signed that bill into law, which took effect on June 1.

Illinois has about two dozen clinics that primarily perform abortions, according to the Guttmacher Institute, a research organization that supports abortion rights. Two of the clinics are in the Metro East.

Women can access reproductive health services at the Hope Clinic for Women in Granite City and at Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region's health center in Fairview Heights.

About 15 additional hospitals, clinics or doctor's offices perform abortions in the state, the Guttmacher Institute reported.

The last remaining clinic that performed abortions in Missouri — a Planned Parenthood clinic in St. Louis' Central West End neighborhood — no longer offers the procedure because the Right to Life of the Unborn Child Act, a so-called trigger law, went into effect once Roe v. Wade was overturned.

The new Missouri law does not guarantee the right to an abortion in cases of incest or rape, rather only when not performing the procedure would cause a pregnant woman to die or would create "irreversible physical impairment of a major bodily function."

Any health care provider who "knowingly performs or induces an abortion" could be charged with a class B felony, which carries a sentencing range of between five to 15 years, and possible "suspension or revocation of his or her professional license."

The Guttmacher Institute reported that in 2017, the last year for which figures are available, 862,320 women in the United States underwent an abortion.

Health care providers in Illinois can still refuse to perform abortions under the Health Care Right of Conscience Act, but they must ensure a woman is given information to access care elsewhere.